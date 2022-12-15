Contrasting SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.32 billion 3.10 -$37.36 million $0.33 71.31 Beam Global $9.00 million 20.23 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -12.79

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunPower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SunPower has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SunPower and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 4 11 4 0 2.00 Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

SunPower presently has a consensus price target of $21.79, indicating a potential downside of 7.40%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.53%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SunPower.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 4.21% -0.82% -0.22% Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SunPower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunPower beats Beam Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements. It also offers commercial roof, carport, and ground mounted systems; and post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides residential leasing services, as well as sells inverters manufactured by third parties. It primarily serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

