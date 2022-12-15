Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.43.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $238.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $342.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.59.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

