Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

HR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

HR opened at $19.44 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

