Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives $58.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Olin Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OLN opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

