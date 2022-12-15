Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.73.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 98,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

