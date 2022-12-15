Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $80.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.33 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

