Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $37.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 999,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after purchasing an additional 38,611 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 85,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

