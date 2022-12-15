Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

