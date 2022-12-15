South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

