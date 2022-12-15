Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,527.00

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,527.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,500 ($18.40) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.92 on Friday. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in GSK by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

