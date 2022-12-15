Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $114.00

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Price Performance
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
