Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.89) to GBX 2,360 ($28.95) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($37.42) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,764.29.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Up 53.0 %

Shares of WZZZY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.