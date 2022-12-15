Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.97.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCW shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of C$863.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.92. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.62.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

