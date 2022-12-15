RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. William Blair started coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $259.48 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,857 shares of company stock valued at $66,212,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $23,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

