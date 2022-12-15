Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Invitae alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invitae by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.44. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.