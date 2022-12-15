InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 6,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,510.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE IHG opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.