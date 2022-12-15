InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 6,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($72.38) to GBX 6,200 ($76.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.61) to GBX 5,500 ($67.48) in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.59) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,510.71.

NYSE IHG opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

