JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $30.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $592.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

