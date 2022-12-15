First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after acquiring an additional 818,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

