Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

KEYS opened at $182.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.