Citigroup Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $33.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

