Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

