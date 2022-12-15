JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $9.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,514,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.