Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $245.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Carvana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

