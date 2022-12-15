M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $153.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.86.

NYSE MTB opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

