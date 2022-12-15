JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Target Price to $30.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.18.

SI opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

