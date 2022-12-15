First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $140.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average is $140.64.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

