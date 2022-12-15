Morgan Stanley Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $184.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $182.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

