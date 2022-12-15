Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.67.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

