CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.
COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.
CommScope Trading Up 1.5 %
COMM opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
