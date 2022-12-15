Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of LITE opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

