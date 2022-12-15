Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $274.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.45.
Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance
Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.59. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.