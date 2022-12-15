Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $274.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.59. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

