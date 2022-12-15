Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $33.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

