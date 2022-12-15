Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
