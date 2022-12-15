Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.