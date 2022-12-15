Loop Capital Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $4.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.
JOANN Stock Down 8.8 %
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.75. JOANN has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
