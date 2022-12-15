Loop Capital Lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $4.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Stock Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.75. JOANN has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

About JOANN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 30.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 951,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.