Lithia Motors’ (LAD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Shares of LAD opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

