M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $153.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.86.

NYSE MTB opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

