Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 490,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.