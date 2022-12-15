Truist Financial Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $46.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 199.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

