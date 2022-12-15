Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.42.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Insider Activity

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,047.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 13.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.