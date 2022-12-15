Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LITE. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

About Lumentum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

