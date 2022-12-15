Truist Financial Trims Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Target Price to $46.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.53.

FATE stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

