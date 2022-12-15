Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

JNPR opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,892,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after buying an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $223,767,000 after acquiring an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

