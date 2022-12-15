Guggenheim Raises Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $24.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
COGT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
