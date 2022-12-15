Guggenheim Raises Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $24.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cogent Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,881,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,862,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,940 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.