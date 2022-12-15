MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00.

MPLN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

MultiPlan Price Performance

Shares of MPLN opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at MultiPlan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after buying an additional 1,734,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after buying an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $4,680,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $3,744,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MultiPlan by 2,655.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 729,154 shares during the period.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

