Morgan Stanley Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.84.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 22,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 669,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,336,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.