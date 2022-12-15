Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $274.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.45.
NYSE EL opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.59. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
