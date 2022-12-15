Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.30.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,124,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,832,000 after buying an additional 581,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $20,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.