Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 15.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

