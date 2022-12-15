The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $120.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.32.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. The company has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

