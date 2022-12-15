Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

Fiverr International stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. Fiverr International has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $123.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

